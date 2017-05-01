Around the Region (5/2/17)

MODESTO
What: Tour “Old Number 30,” a Douglas C-47 DC-3
When: Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m.
Where: Modesto city-County Airport, 617 Airport Way
Info: Tours cost $2 per person and $5 for a family of four. Rides are $150 per seat for up to 12 passengers per flight, reservations required by visiting www.flyinglegendstour.com. The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum is bringing an iconic aircraft from World War II on a West Coast tour.
What: National Day of Prayer
When: Thursday, noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth St.
Info: Community members will come together at “around the flagpole” downtown Modesto to bless and pray over the government, businesses, families, education, military and more. A panel of leaders, one from each sphere of influence, will take turns leading prayerat the event, hosted by Mission Greater Modesto. Anyone unable to stand for an hour may wish to bring a portable chair. For more information, call 209-845-7378.
What: AFP Yosemite Chapter Lunch
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The topic of the meeting is: What does diversity and inclusion mean to your organization? How do you make it a priority? Guest speakers Amber Flores and Carla Whitehurst review the steps taken by the Gallo Center for the Arts to break cultural barriers and serve more diverse audiences. This discussion will also examine the Gallo Center’s Amigos of the Center annual giving program and how the Center has been able to diversify its donor base by implementing more inclusive fundraising strategies. For more information or to register for the lunch, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: Senior peer counseling program
When: Through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Aging and Veteran Services, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: The Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging is seeking caring senior volunteers 55 or older to train to become Project Hope senior peer counselors. Project Hope is a program that provides in-home emotional support and social visits to older adults experiencing difficult emotions and situations. Training days are Tuesdays and Thursdays for three hours. For more information, call the information line, 209-558-8698.
What: City of Modesto Citizen Input
When: Ongoing
Info: The city of Modesto recently embarked on an Open Data and Performance initiative with Bloomberg Philanthropies "What Works Cities" and OpenGov and are now looking for resident feedback. To ensure citizen input in the open data process, the City has begun drafting a survey to determine what types of information residents are looking for. Please take a moment to participate in this short survey.
RIPON
What: Ripon Garden Club
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: American Legion Hall, 206 Stockton Ave.
Info: The Ripon Garden Club invites the public to its next meeting featuring guest speaker Bronwyn Escola from Wild Blooms Flower Farm in Ripon. She started her small farm several years ago and now sells her flowers at her location on North Ripon Road. Come learn about her techniques in growing and maintaining her flowers and the challenges she faces everyday. For more information contact Linda King at 209-467-1725.
SONORA
What: Senior Family Forum
When: Wednesday, 8:45 a.m. to noon
Where: Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road
Info: A panel of local experts will be covering topics of critical interest to seniors and their family members at the free event. For more information call 209-533-2596.
25 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Board of Education unanimously agreed to cut $2.8 million from its budget. The budget cuts were recommened by a committee of principals, teachers, staff members and administrators. The reason for the budget cut was that the California school system could not rely on state funding due to budget deficits. The cuts still happened even though Proposition 13, a property tax initative was passed in 1978 and Proposition 98, passed 2 years early ensured a percentage of the state budget would go to funding education.
