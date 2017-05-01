Morning Scoop: Pool party turns deadly in San Diego; cute new photo of Princess Charlotte

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 1, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Man opens fire at San Diego pool party; 1 victim, gunman die
• California mammoth snowstorms take toll on Sierra wildlife
• Politician gives brides wooden bats to beat drunk and abusive husbands in India
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Democrats say they now know exactly why Clinton lost
2. Kids are raping kids at school. Here’s why schools often don’t do anything about it
3. How three widows ended up in what felt like ‘The Hunger Games’
In the Twitter-verse
Ryan Seacrest to join Kelly Ripa as co-host of 'Live,' ending yearlong search for successor to Michael Strahan. https://t.co/Xqn5Sq8zjo'— The Associated Press (@AP) May 1, 2017
Today’s Weather
Sunny but windy. High of 91 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
• Giants at LA Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. (NSBA) – Sunday’s game: Myers' 3-run HR in 12th lifts Padres to 5-2 win over Giants
• A’s at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m. (NSCA) – Sunday’s game: Keuchel throws 7 2/3 solid innings Astros 7-2 win over A's
• Modesto Nuts at San Jose, 7 p.m. – Sunday’s game: Nuts, stung by back-to-back losses, avoid sweep vs. Visalia
