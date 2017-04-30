News

April 30, 2017 9:36 PM

Sheriff: Two people suffer gunshot wounds near Ceres

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

Two males suffered gunshot wounds near the north edge of Ceres on Sunday night, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The victims, whose names and ages were not available, are expected to recover from the shootings, which happened at about 7:15 p.m. at Herndon Road and Nadine Avenue, authorities said. One was shot in the leg, but the nature of the other’s wound was not known.

The male shooter remained at large as of 9:15 p.m. A description was not available.

We will have more on this story.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Two burned in Modesto house fire

Two burned in Modesto house fire 0:34

Two burned in Modesto house fire
Modesto City Schools trustee areas finalized, Latino atea will wait 1:31

Modesto City Schools trustee areas finalized, Latino atea will wait
Salida preschoolers ride to help kids at St. Judes 0:34

Salida preschoolers ride to help kids at St. Judes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos