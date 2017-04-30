Sheriff: Two people suffer gunshot wounds near Ceres

Two males suffered gunshot wounds near the north edge of Ceres on Sunday night, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The victims, whose names and ages were not available, are expected to recover from the shootings, which happened at about 7:15 p.m. at Herndon Road and Nadine Avenue, authorities said. One was shot in the leg, but the nature of the other’s wound was not known.
The male shooter remained at large as of 9:15 p.m. A description was not available.
We will have more on this story.
Comments