Two people suffer burns at west Modesto house

Two people suffered burns in a Sunday evening house fire on Third Street, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
The names of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available. One was taken by air to the UC Davis burn center in Sacramento and the other by ambulance to a local hospital, Division Chief Michael Lillie said.
Fire and ambulance crews were called at about 6:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Third. Firefighters found the victims in front of the house, and the fire was quickly controlled, Lillie said.
It was not yet known whether the injured people lived at this house, he said.
