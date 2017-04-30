A stylish way to help children with hair loss

Three donors gladly gave of their long hair Sunday at a Locks of Love event at the Hair Connection in Modesto.
The Oakdale Road salon was the latest to take part in a national program that provides wigs to children who cannot afford them after illness-related hair loss. Hair Connection also got a cash donation to pass on to Locks of Love.
Donors have to give at least 10 inches of hair. It totaled 45 inches at Sunday’s event.
Donor Kendra Hadley of Waterford said she had been growing her hair out for two years and decided this would be a good opportunity to have it cut.
