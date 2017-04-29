Major facial injuries after motorcycle skids on side near Waterford

Family members following a motorcycle watched as the driver lost control of the cycle early Saturday evening near Turlock Lake, leading to a crash that ended with major injuries.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer David Harper, the motorcycle driver was taken by Medi-Flight to an area hospital for what he described as major facial injuries. His female passenger also was taken to a hospital with injuries; she was transported by ambulance.
Information remained sketchy as the CHP continued to investigate the 6:10 p.m. crash on Lake Road near Roberts Ferry Road, east of Waterford, Harper said.
He said the motorcycle was traveling west on Lake Road, about 2 miles east of Roberts Ferry, when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and the bike fell on its side on the roadway before skidding through a grassy area on the right hand shoulder.
“At one point, the (skidding) bike connected with something, a fence or something, and flips over,” Harper said.
Both the man and woman were eventually ejected from the bike, but witnesses said the driver was still on the motorcycle as it flipped, Harper said.
Family were following behind the motorcyclists in an SUV, he said. There was no information Saturday evening on where they had been, the ages of the victims or their identities.
