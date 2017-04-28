Around the Region (4/29/17)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 to 2 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 will be holding its meeting at the new Stanislaus Veterans Center. Korean war veterans and Korean defense forces who served in Korea are invited to attend.
MARIPOSA
What: Mariposa Symphony Orchestra spring concert
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Fiester Auditorium, 5074 Old Highway North
Info: The Mariposa Symphony Orchestra presents its 15th season with a spring concert on Saturday, at 7 in the Fiester Auditorium of Mariposa County High School, and a Sunday matinee at 2 in the Majestic Yosemite Hotel (formerly the Ahwahnee) in Yosemite National Park. The MSO is a program of the Mariposa County Arts Council, Inc. Tickets are available online by visiting www.mariposaartscouncil.org or call 209-966-3155 for more information. The Sunday concert in Yosemite is free, but seats are only available first come, first seated.
MERCED
What: Concert: “Julie-n-Friends”
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave.
Info: The “Julie-n-Friends” gospel concert is presented by Julie Eichelberger. The Concert will feature; Solid Ground Trio with guest Bill Burkett, Gospel Road Quartet, Walter Sally and others. The concert is free to the public. For more information call 559-304-1102.
SONORA
What: Tuolumne County Bicycle Rodeo
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Sonora CDJR Lot, 13411 Mono Way
Info: The California Highway Patrol and Tuolumne County Health Department are hosting a bicylce rodeo. The rodeo will include hand signal station, obstacle course, bicycle rules of the road and more. The event is open to children ages 5 and up. Children under 18 must wear a helmet. The rodeo is free to the public. For more information call Officer Faustino Pulido 209-984-3944.
What: Concert: “Symphony of the Sierra”
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Columbia College will present its spring concert, “Symphony of the Sierra” in the Dogwood Theater. The orchestra features local flautist and orchestra member, Phoenix Farris, soloist for Cécile Chaminade’s Concertino. Concert repertoire includes, Finlandia by Sibelius, works by Dello Joio, Gabrieli, Beethoven, and Warlock. The concert is free to the public. For more information visit www.gocolumbia.edu.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Monday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 151 N. Walnut Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved-one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The meeting is a no-host lunch. For more information contact Darlene 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The Chevrolet Motor Company appointed E. L. Hughes as manager is the Modesto Motor Company, a Chevrolet dealer. The dealership was also selling the Chevrolet 490 Model for $625. The Modesto Motor Company was located at Ninth and L Streets.
