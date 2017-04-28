Around the Region (4/26/17)

MODESTO
What: Tour “Old Number 30,” a Douglas C-47 DC-3
When: Wednesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m.
Where: Modesto city-County Airport, 617 Airport Way
Info: Tours cost $2 per person and $5 for a family of four. Rides are $150 per seat for up to 12 passengers per flight, reservations required by visiting www.flyinglegendstour.com. The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum is bringing an iconic aircraft from World War II on a West Coast tour.
What: League of Women Voters - Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Noon
Where: Ridgway’s, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters invites the public to its lunch and learn program. The featured guest speaker will be Solange Altman, local immigration attorney, will speak on immigration issues in the Valley. The luncheon is chef’s choice, cost is $13, and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Walk MS: Central Valley
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Beyer Park, 1400 Beyer Park Ct.
Info: The Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with MS, and those who care about them, to connect, join together, and be inspired. Events like this help to raise funds and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To volunteer for the event call call 415-230-6678; ext. 73018, or email Heather Kiuttu heather.kiuttu@nmss.org. To register to walk in the event call 415-230-6678, ext. 73011; or email Kyra Millich kyra.millich@nmss.org. And for more information or to signup online visit walkMS.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Junior Horseshow
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gunclub Rd.
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Junior Horse Show preceeds the opening of the Calaveras County Fair, May 18 to 21. The show will feature four division: Division 730 – Pony; Division 731-Junior; Division 732-Senior and Division 733-Walk Trot. And there will be another twelve class competitions from Bareback Equestrian to Bi-Rangle Stakes. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit www.frogtown.org/junior-horseshow.
LIVINGSTON
What: Family Hamburger Night
When: Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 7th Street
Info: The next Monthly Family Hamburger Night will at the Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall. Meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. The sandwich prices range from $3.50 to $4.50 and chili for $2 a cup with a soda or water for $1. Coffee is complimentary. All sandwiches come with a choice of potato salad or green salad. This is a fundraiser for the Livingston-Delhi VFW Post 8327. You do not have to be a member to attend this event. For more information contact Donita "Sue" Wells by email denisue@gvni.com.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson Garden Club Meeting
When: Thursday, 9 a.m.
Where: Las Palmas Mobile Home Estates, 250 East Las Palmas Ave.
Info: The Patterson Garden Club will be holding its next club meeting. The guest speaker will be Ed Perry who will answer questions and concerns about gardening. For more information contact Helen Castro by email hr-castro@hotmail.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto City Council voted 5-1 to postpone a decision on the future of the Orchard neighborhood, north of Briggmore Ave. It was within the city’s general plan to extend sewer service to this new area of home development with the ultimate purpose of annexing the area into city limits. Sylvan School District leaders, environmentalist and other concerned groups pushed for the vote as it could lead to 6,000 to 9,000 new people within the school district’s boundaries, plus the potential for lost farmland due to development.
