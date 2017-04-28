News

April 28, 2017 7:24 AM

Morning Scoop: Trump ‘thought it would be easier’; Pope visits Egypt

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 28, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

Trump: 'I thought it would be easier'

Stray plastic prompts recall of Foster Farms chicken patties

'13 Reasons' sparks criticism of teen suicide depiction

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. ‘Everyone you’ve got – get ’em here.’ Police respond to fights after church’s teen event

2. Prison for man’s deadly stabbing sparked by fight between his girlfriend, ex-girlfriend

3. Turlock police asking for public’s help locating missing, at-risk man

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76. Wind warning for most of the day. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• San Diego at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (NSBA) – Thursday’s game: Urias makes solid 2017 debut as Dodgers beat Giants in 10

• A’s at Houston, 5:10 p.m. (NSCA) – Thursday’s game: Nolasco, Norris lead Angels to 2-1 win over Athletics

• Visalia at Modesto Nuts, 7:05 p.m. – Thursday’s game: Wawoe drives in three, Modesto Nuts blank Inland Empire

Popular on Facebook

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Exit Escape Room opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos