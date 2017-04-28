Morning Scoop: Trump ‘thought it would be easier’; Pope visits Egypt

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:32 Exit Escape Room opens Pause 2:05 Campus Clash competition in Modesto 1:20 Modesto getting "notable" crosswalks 1:58 Around Donald Trump in the first 100 days 1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk 2:35 Crowd gathers in downtown Modesto to protest a Donald Trump presidency 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 3:50 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Five things to know this week 2:34 Schools that are great for everybody Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Take a tour with Bee editorial cartoonist SW Parra of President Trump's up and downs during his first 100 days in office. SW Parra The Fresno Bee