Around the Region (4/28/17)

MODESTO
What: Walk MS: Central Valley
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Beyer Park, 1400 Beyer Park Court
Info: Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with multiple sclerosis, and those who care about them, to connect, join together and be inspired. Events like this help to raise funds and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To volunteer for the event, call 415-230-6678, ext. 73018, or email Heather Kiuttu at heather.kiuttu@nmss.org. To register to walk in the event, call 415-230-6678, ext. 73011, or email Kyra Millich at kyra.millich@ nmss.org. And for more information or to sign up online, visit walkMS.org.
What: Locks of Love Donation Drive
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: The Hair Connection, 1800 Oakdale Rd., Suite E1
Info: The Hair Connection invites the public to its Locks of Love donation drive. All proceeds will do to Locks of Love to help disadvantaged children suffering from long-term hair loss. Haircuts are free to all hair donors. Hair must be at least 10 inches in length and cannot be dyed or permed or bleached. For more information, call The Hair Connection at 209-596-4260 or visit www.facebook.com/thehairconnection209.
What: Antique Auto Club of America
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Denny’s restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Central Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America is looking for new members. If you have a car, truck or motorcycle 20 years or older, or just an affection for them, you are welcome as a new member. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Denny’s the first Monday of every month except December. Club members enjoy scheduled classic auto tours, swap meets, monthly AACA National magazine subscription and more. For more information, call 209-523-6517.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Junior Horse Show
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Junior Horse Show precedes the opening of the Calaveras County Fair, May 18-21. The show will feature four divisions: 730-Pony, 731-Junior, 732-Senior and 733-Walk Trot. There will be an additional 12 class competitions, from bareback equestrian to bi-rangle stakes. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit www.frogtown.org/junior-horseshow.
PATTERSON
What: Pet Expo
When: Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Workbench True Value Hardware parking lot, 1040 W. Las Palmas Ave.
Info: Learn about pet health care, dog training, pet owner responsibilities and rescue. There will be dog adoptions, information booths, food, coupons and specials from West Side pet care professionals. 209-892-3114.
MERCED
What: Cha-cha lessons
When: Through May 22, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St.
Info: The Merced Senior Community Center will be offering free cha-cha dance lessons on Mondays through May 22. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 209-628-0683 or 209-723-0839.
75 YEARS AGO: Col. L.R. Poust, commanding officer of the Army’s hospital in Modesto, said the Army would begin purchasing supplies locally and not from the quartermaster corps. The hospital being erected northwest of Modesto would make purchases from the local community totaling $1,500 daily, for food alone. Poust, speaking to the Modesto Chamber of Commerce at the Hotel Hughson, said he wanted the community of Modesto to consider the hospital a permanent member and a valuable asset to the city.
