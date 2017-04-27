Morning Scoop: Is dealing heroin a religious right?; ‘The Simpsons’ skewer Trump

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 27, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• A man tried to argue in federal court that dealing heroin is his religious right
• US admiral says North Korea crisis is at worst point he’s seen
• An ‘overly obese’ body set a crematorium on fire – again
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. On his birthday, his 13-year-old sister hugged him. Then he shot her in the head
2. ‘Campus Clash’ ends with high schoolers clashing for real in Modesto
3. Downtown’s keyboard crosswalks credit strikes chord with creator Griswold
In the Twitter-verse
Russian navy research vessel sinks in Black Sea after collision with ship carrying livestock, state media reports https://t.co/SfzA9fFk0j pic.twitter.com/x86MLt8eqr— CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2017
Today’s Weather
Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
• LA Dodgers at Giants, 12:45 p.m. (NSBA) – Wednesday’s game: Giants finally pull of late comeback, defeat Dodgers, 4-3, in 10 innings
• A’s at LA Angels, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA) – Wednesday’s game: Angels offense awakens in victory over A's
• Inland Empire at Modesto Nuts, 7:05 p.m. – Wednesday’s game: Nuts ignite after Inland Empire miscues for come-from-behind win
Comments