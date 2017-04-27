News

April 27, 2017 7:51 AM

Morning Scoop: Is dealing heroin a religious right?; ‘The Simpsons’ skewer Trump

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 27, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

A man tried to argue in federal court that dealing heroin is his religious right

US admiral says North Korea crisis is at worst point he’s seen

An ‘overly obese’ body set a crematorium on fire – again

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. On his birthday, his 13-year-old sister hugged him. Then he shot her in the head

2. ‘Campus Clash’ ends with high schoolers clashing for real in Modesto

3. Downtown’s keyboard crosswalks credit strikes chord with creator Griswold

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• LA Dodgers at Giants, 12:45 p.m. (NSBA) – Wednesday’s game: Giants finally pull of late comeback, defeat Dodgers, 4-3, in 10 innings

• A’s at LA Angels, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA) – Wednesday’s game: Angels offense awakens in victory over A's

• Inland Empire at Modesto Nuts, 7:05 p.m. – Wednesday’s game: Nuts ignite after Inland Empire miscues for come-from-behind win

Popular on Facebook

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs

Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs 0:34

Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs
Schools that are great for everybody 2:34

Schools that are great for everybody
Modesto getting 1:20

Modesto getting "notable" crosswalks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos