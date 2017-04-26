Report on best places for Latino businesses doesn’t like much about Modesto

A report released Wednesday on the “Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs” ranks Modesto 123rd out of the nation’s largest 150 cities.
The measurements used, however, don’t show a community’s full worth, said Christine Schweininger, president of the Modesto-based Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. For example, “They didn’t list anything about Latinos who give back in the community, who are in philanthropy, in nonprofits,” she said. That kind of service is strong here and is a pillar of not just the business community or the Latino community but the community as a whole, she said.
The study, by the personal-finance website WalletHub, comes just ahead of National Small Business Week, a U.S. Small Business Administration event being observed April 30 through May 6.
On the Latino community’s growing contributions to the U.S. economy, WalletHub researchers wrote, “Not only is this demographic expected to make up a third of the U.S. population by 2050 – translating into immense buying power – this group is also creating businesses at 15 times the national rate, according to one report.”
The local support we have here is amazing. If you ever walk into a restaurant you think would be predominantly Latino, you will see every nationality eating there.
Christine Schweininger, president of the Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
In comparing the 150, the WalletHub study considered only the cities and not their surrounding metropolitan areas. A city could score up to 100 points across two areas: Hispanic business-friendliness (60 points) and Hispanic purchasing power (40 points).
Business-friendliness was measured using 12 metrics, including share of Hispanic-owned businesses, industry variety, five-year business survival rate and average monthly rent for office space.
Purchasing power was measured over nine metrics, among them the area’s affordability, housing affordability, income growth for Hispanics, percentage of Hispanic residents and Hispanic unemployment rate.
Out of the 100 possible, Modesto scored 36.51 points. It ranked 143rd in business-friendliness and 82nd in purchasing power.
Affordability is one of Modesto’s greatest strengths not only in purchasing power but business-friendliness, said Schweininger, who is publication director and CEO of Visión Magazine. “For a young person who wanted to move here and start up a company, one of the factors is they still can afford to buy a home while starting up a business. In the Bay Area, you would not have that opportunity, you would be working 60 hours a week.
City with the highest share of Hispanic-owned businesses: Hialeah, Fla.; with the lowest: Sioux Falls, S.D.
“And because you live in an affordable area here, you can still go to school and go after degrees and still work on your business.”
Modesto’s location is another unmeasured strength, Schweininger said. The city is a hub, allowing entrepreneurs to easily have meetings or attend conferences in San Francisco, the Silicon Valley or Sacramento.
A diverse community, Modesto also is supportive, she said. There is strong customer loyalty – the chamber just celebrated a family business that’s been operating 50 years – and strong professional support and networking. “We’re business-friendly, whether it’s the Hispanic or regular chamber of commerce. We do a lot of dual mixers,” she said.
Earlier this week, The Bee’s Business Beat column turned a spotlight on some of the latest developments among Latino-owned businesses in the area. They included the Mercado y Dulceria Mexico store in the Tillie Lewis Business Park on Ninth Street, the Erin Milan Salon in the DoubleTree hotel on Ninth Street, and the Red Event Center on Eighth Street.
The highest-ranked city in the WalletHub study was Laredo, Texas, which scored 66.39 points. Texas dominated the top 10, with El Paso second, Corpus Christie fourth, Brownsville fifth and Amarillo eighth.
The highest-ranked California city is Irvine, in seventh place. In this region, Stockton was 107th, Fresno 116th and Sacramento 118th.
To view the full report, go to bit.ly/1NlMuT7.
