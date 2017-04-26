Around the Region (4/27/17)

MODESTO
What: Come Back Kids Orientation
When: Friday, 2 p.m.
Where: Petersen Event Center, 720 12th Street
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education will hold an informational orientation for individuals interested in learning how to earn a high school diploma through its Come Back Kids program. Come Back Kids (CBK) is a free, independent study program for adults 18 and older who want to come back and complete their education. The orientation is an opportunity for prospective students to learn more about the program. Enrollment is open at sites in Modesto, Turlock, Patterson, Ceres and Oakdale. For additional information about the orientation, call 209-238-8600 or 209-238-8650.
What: Modesto JC commencement ceremony
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus stadium, 435 College Ave
Info: Modesto Junior College is holding its 95th commencement ceremony for those students who earned associates of arts, science or professional certificates. A reception for MJC graduates and their guests will be held immediately following the graduation ceremony in the Student Center Rotunda. Both the ceremony and reception are free and open to the public. For more information on MJC’s graduation, contact the Public Information Office at 209-575-6866.
What: Democratic activist fair, volunteer training
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Central Valley Pipe Trades Training Center, 4842 Nutcracker Lane
Info: The all-day session will provide coaching for volunteers on how to help flip Congressional District 10 from “red” to “blue” in the 2018 election. The event is sponsored by UDW/AFSCME Local 3930 and hosted by the Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus County. Christine Pelosi, attorney, activist and author of “Campaign Boot Camp 2.0,” will provide her “boot camp training” at the event. Tickets begin at $10. For sponsorship opportunities and tickets, see www.eventbrite.com/e/ca-organizer-activist-fair-and-training-cd10-tickets-33334093170.
What: Senior peer counseling program
When: Through May 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Aging and Veteran Services, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: The Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging is seeking caring senior volunteers 55 or older to train to become Project Hope senior peer counselors. Project Hope is a program that provides in-home emotional support and social visits to older adults experiencing difficult emotions and situations. Training days are Tuesdays and Thursdays for three hours. For more information, call the information line, 209-558-8698.
SONORA
What: Foothill Horizons Open House
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Foothill Horizons, 21925 Lyons Bald Mountain Road
Info: Operated by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), Foothill Horizons will be hosting an open house. This event is geared toward parents whose children have attended or will attend Foothill Horizons Outdoor School. This is also an opportunity for parents to evaluate Foothill Horizons as a place to send their children to summer camp during the summer of 2017.There is no fee to participate. For additional information, including directions, call 209-532-6673 or website www.foothillhorizons.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club Tour
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2p.m.
Where: Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club’s fifth annual Garden Tour is themed “Beyond the Garden Gate.” The tour will feature seven homes. Refreshments and “raffatunity” items will be available. Programs and large maps will be available at each home. Tickets may be purchased at The Greenery in Turlock, West Turf Nursery in Modesto, Morris Nursery in Riverbank and from Turlock Garden Club members. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Proceeds from the tour will go to fund scholarships for high school seniors and college students in Turlock and neighboring communities. The proceeds also help fund various charitable organizations and beautification projects. For information call 209-620-0460.
What: Brown Elementary Color Fun Run
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m.
Where: Brown Elementary, 1400 Georgetown Ave.
Info: Brown Elementary Color Fun Run will feature a kids 1-mile run at 9 a.m., adult 5K run/walk at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $15 for kids 1-mile run, open to children through sixth grade, and $25 for all other ages. The run is a fundraiser held by Brown PTA. To get more information and to register, visit brownelementarypta.redpodium.com/brownpta.
50 YEARS AGO: A Stanislaus State College student was accepted to medical school. Student Jahan Zovoshy, believed to be the first Stanislaus State College student, and of Iranian decent, to have earned the honor. Zovoshy is the nephew of Dr. James Javaher, chairman of the college’s mathematics department. He planned to attend the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine. Zovoshy was also accepted to North Dakota State University’s medical school. The Stanislaus State College student planned to study medical research, with the hope of teaching medicine in the future.
