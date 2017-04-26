Losing backers, Coulter cancels Berkeley appearance, still on for Modesto

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s on-and-off-and-on speaking engagement at UC Berkeley is off again, The New York Times reports. Coulter told the Times she lost the backing of the conservative groups that were to sponsor her appearance.

Coulter initially was set to speak on the campus Thursday, a day before coming to Modesto Centre Plaza at the invitation of the Stanislaus County Republican Party.

But last week, the university canceled the event – to be co-hosted by the Berkeley College Republicans and BridgeUSA – because of security concerns, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A day later, UC Berkeley proposed rescheduling her appearance to May 2.

Coulter objected to the May date, which falls during a time when no formal classes are in session, according to Fox News. Next week is a "Reading/Review/Recitation Week" after the end of classes but before final exams. Coulter also said on “Hannity” that “None of this has to do with security.”

She responded to the cancellation with a string of messages on Twitter, saying, "I WILL BE SPEAKING NEXT THURSDAY." She intended to speak in the open, public space known as Sproul Plaza. "What are they going to do? Arrest me?" she said on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

But she told The New York Times on Wednesday that she is canceling her appearance because she faced threats of violence and feels law enforcement is not supportive and cannot guarantee her safety.

The Times reports that late Tuesday, Young America’s Foundation, the conservative group helping Coulter in her legal efforts to force Berkeley to host her, backed out. “Young America’s Foundation will not jeopardize the safety of its staff or students,” the group said, according to The Times.

Coulter is scheduled to in Modesto on Friday at the GOP’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner. Jim DeMartini – a member of the county Board of Supervisors and Republican Central Committee chairman – said about 600 tickets – starting at $125 each – have been sold.

He said Coulter’s $25,000 fee is being paid by donations.

Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll told The Bee on Tuesday, “There is a potential (for demonstrations and protests that could turn violent),” he said. “But it’s hard to know what to expect. ... Our biggest concern is people from outside of the area coming here. We are looking for the best but preparing for the worst, because that’s what you have to do.”

He said Modesto police are working with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Stockton Police Department to provide security outside of the event in case any protests turn violent. Event organizers have hired Rank Investigations and Protection to provide security inside Centre Plaza.

Carroll could not be immediately reached Wednesday morning to comment on how, if at all, the Berkeley cancellation will affect preparations for Coulter’s Modesto appearance.