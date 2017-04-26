News

April 26, 2017 7:56 AM

Morning Scoop: Fiery, deadly crash snarls traffic in LA; Raiders get ‘Beast Mode’

By Jim Silva

Good morning! It's Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Top News

Fiery, deadly wreck snarls Interstate 5 in Los Angeles

Trump proposing 'biggest tax cut' in US history

Modesto expects best, plans for worst with Coulter speech

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. Santos overcomes recall attempt, keeps OID board seat

2. If a man removes a condom during sex without consent, should it be a crime?

3. Ceres robbery investigation leads to brothers’ stash of weapons, drugs

Today’s Weather

Cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees. Slight chance of rain. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• A’s at LA Angels, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA) – Tuesday’s game: Dodgers edge Giants in Bellinger's debut

• LA Dodgers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (Ch. 31) – Tuesday’s game: Angels edge A's despite Hahn's gem

• Inland Empire at Modesto Nuts, 7:05 p.m. – Tuesday’s game: Eusebio homers again but Modesto drops 2nd straight to 66ers

Schools that are great for everybody

Schools that are great for everybody 2:34

Schools that are great for everybody
Modesto getting 1:20

Modesto getting "notable" crosswalks
Celebrating 75 years of marriage 1:40

Celebrating 75 years of marriage

