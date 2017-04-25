Honor Flight lauds veterans with D.C. trip

Gahiji Bostick stands tall, like the Marine he’ll always be.
The 80-year-old Fresno resident smiles broadly and bumps fists with a passing stranger, a young innocent who knows nothing of the Korean War. Bostick left the Marine Corps in 1957 as a corporal, but for this moment at the World War II Memorial, he and dozens of other veterans from the Central Valley are held up as knights of the realm.
“It’s fantastic,” Bostick says. “I’ve never been this celebrated in my whole life.”
Bostick is among 66 veterans participating in this week’s Central Valley Honor Flight, the 13th of its kind since the Valley’s program began in 2013. Two of them – Chester “Ski” Biernacki and Hal Mayo, both 95 – are Tuolumne County residents who survived the Pearl Harbor attack.
The all-expenses-paid, three-day trip, part of a nationwide network started in 2004, brings veterans back to visit war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, among other sites.
The trips began with a focus on the rapidly shriveling population of World War II veterans, and an emotional centerpiece remains the stop at the World War II Memorial located between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument on the National Mall. On Tuesday morning, beneath a threatening sky, the veterans show up early to beat the potential rain.
Accompanied by individual guardians, the veterans laboriously disembark from their three buses, which earlier in the morning swung them by the iconic U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and will take them in the afternoon to Washington’s Vietnam and Korean war memorials.
Nationwide, only about 620,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in uniform in World War II were alive in 2016, and an average of about 372 are dying each day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Now the Honor Flights are serving more Korean War-era veterans and even a few from Vietnam.
“I’m the oldest guy they could find,” says Merced resident and Army veteran Carl Loewen, adding that living to 96 “was the one thing I didn’t figure on.”
Loewen served in the 395th Infantry Regiment of the 99th Infantry Division, which fought valorously in World War II’s tide-turning Battle of the Bulge. Like many, though not all, of the red-jacketed veterans mingling at the war memorial Tuesday, he retains vivid and at times singular impressions of his time in the service.
“I remember my serial number from the day I was inducted,” Loewen says.
Another Merced resident, 83-year-old Marine Corps veteran Robert “Marty” Martinez, remembers how “everyone got seasick” on the troop ship that took them to Korea. Now, it’s a funny story; then, not so much. Once off that godforsaken vessel, Martinez says, he serviced A-1 Skyraider dive bombers stationed near the 38th Parallel separating North and South Korea.
Others take care to confine their memories.
Coarsegold resident Fernando “Freddie” Villanueva, who is now 83, served in Korea with the 5th Marine Regiment of the 1st Marine Division. He was wounded three times: once by a stray bullet, once by a concussion grenade and once by shrapnel.
“I stay away from that part of my life,” Villanueva says. “I’ve been there, I’ve done it and now I don’t have to worry about it.”
Michael Doyle: 202-383-6153, @MichaelDoyle10
LOCAL PARTICIPANTS
▪ Frank Barclay, 86, of Modesto, Navy from 1949-68
▪ Joe Cordova, 86, of Modesto, Air Force during Korean War
▪ Roy Haury, 84, of Patterson, Marine Corps during Korean War
▪ Joe Lucas, 83, of Modesto, Army during Korean War
▪ Bob Strickler, 88, of Turlock, Navy during Korean War
▪ John Arambel, 87, of Los Banos, Army during Korean War era
▪ Herb Jamero, 83, of Livingston, Army during Korean War
▪ Carl Loewen, 96, of Merced, Army during World War II
▪ Jim Loving, 85, of Livingston, Army during Korean War
▪ Robert “Marty” Martinez, 83, of Merced, Marine Corps during Korean War
▪ Roland “Matty” Mathieu, 84, of Merced, Air Force during Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam War
▪ Ralph Cleghorn, 84, of Manteca, Air Force during Korean War
▪ Chester “Ski” Biernacki, 95, of Jamestown, Navy during World War II
▪ Donald “Pappy” Faulkner, 82 , of Sonora, Army during Korean War era
▪ Hal Mayo, 95, of Groveland, Navy during World War II
▪ Dennis Smith, 82, Groveland, Air Force during Korean and Vietnam wars
Comments