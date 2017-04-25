Coroner searching for family of Modesto woman

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a Modesto woman who died of natural causes earlier this month.
Margaret Lyle Davis, 74, died April 1 at Saint Francis Assisted Care Center in Turlock. She’d been living at Standiford Place in Modesto but had recently become ill and was admitted to Doctors Medical Center, then transferred to Saint Francis. Davis is married to John Davis who suffered from advanced dementia and lives at a care facility in the Bay Area.
Deputy Tom Killian is looking for family of either Margaret or John Davis. Family or anyone with information about family can call Killian at (209) 567-4480.
