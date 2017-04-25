Longtime Modesto couple celebrate 75 years of marriage

The 25th is the silver wedding anniversary. The 50th, gold. For those wedded 60 years, it’s called the diamond anniversary.
For those rare couples who reach 75 years of marriage, like Modestans Edgar Earl and Vera Nadeen Marlette, all that’s left to give is the only thing that ever mattered all along: love.
Family and friends gathered Monday morning at the Mancini Hall Senior Center to shower plenty of that on the longtime Modesto couple.
Earl, born in Bowie, Texas, and Nadeen, a native Oklahoman, “ran off together” when she was 15. They eloped April 26, 1942, before Earl was sent off to fight for his country in World War II.
Earl served in the Pacific arena in the Army’s 130th Infantry Regiment, 33rd Division. He retired from the Modesto Irrigation District with 30 years service, said the couple’s daughter, Rose Jeanette Gomes.
Nadine was a homemaker who reared three children and wrote two genealogy books – “The Marlett Story” and “Cross Connections” – along the way, Gomes said. Gomes has two younger brothers, Jim and Doug Marlett.
“Both families, not knowing each other, moved to California during the Dust Bowl year of 1937,” Gomes said. “My parents met in the Shafter area (Kern County) while harvesting fruit and vegetables.”
The couple have lived in Modesto 67 years. About 50 of those were in the same home before the Marletts moved to the Casa de Modesto Retirement Center, where they’re in independent living.
Earl, 96, and Nadeen, 90, sill enjoy going to the senior center for lunch nearly every day, Gomes said. Earl drives them there himself.
In a collection of couples’ stories shared in The Bee for Valentine’s Day in 2015, Nadine commented on the secret to a long marriage: “Other than love, it’s just give and take. I’ve always been the lover of the two, and he’s been the provider.”
