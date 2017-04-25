BBC video: Three legendary American climbers talk about Royal Robbins

When Modesto’s Royal Robbins died at 82 in March, the tributes from the climbing world poured in.
Robbins, a climbing legend who made the first solo ascent of El Capitan in 1968, received another tribute on Tuesday, this time in a video from the British Broadcasting Company.
The BBC interviewed three other legendary American climbers “to find out how Robbins inspired them.”
Among the comments:
· Alex Honnold, free-solo climber: "Royal's legacy is probably clean climbing, or his contribution to the clean-climbing ethic, where the challenge was more internal ..."
· Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia: "We were lucky to be part of the golden age of Yosemite climbing."
· Conrad Anker, mountaineer: "All of us in the sport today that make a living from it, we have a sense of gratitude to Royal for showing us the way."
