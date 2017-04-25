News

April 25, 2017 8:43 AM

BBC video: Three legendary American climbers talk about Royal Robbins

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

When Modesto’s Royal Robbins died at 82 in March, the tributes from the climbing world poured in.

Robbins, a climbing legend who made the first solo ascent of El Capitan in 1968, received another tribute on Tuesday, this time in a video from the British Broadcasting Company.

The BBC interviewed three other legendary American climbers “to find out how Robbins inspired them.”

Among the comments:

· Alex Honnold, free-solo climber: "Royal's legacy is probably clean climbing, or his contribution to the clean-climbing ethic, where the challenge was more internal ..."

· Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia: "We were lucky to be part of the golden age of Yosemite climbing."

· Conrad Anker, mountaineer: "All of us in the sport today that make a living from it, we have a sense of gratitude to Royal for showing us the way."

Click here to watch the video.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic truck fire in Turlock

Dramatic truck fire in Turlock 1:04

Dramatic truck fire in Turlock
Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
Turlock Certified Farmers Market opens 0:37

Turlock Certified Farmers Market opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos