Around the Region (4/25/17)

MODESTO
What: SIR Branch 103 – Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Son In Retirement is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. This month’s guest speaker will be Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa. For more information contact Bob Kredit, 209-275-9530 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Laura’s Law Educational Forum
When: Thursday, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Franklin and Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Ave.
Info: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) would like to invite the public to an educational forum on Laura’s Law. The guest speaker for the forum will be Randall Hagar, a co-writer of the legislative text for Laura's Law, will be giving a presentation and answering questions. The forum is ahead of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors vote, regarding implementation next month of Laura’s Law. This event is free to the public. For more information contact 209-558-4555 or email nami@namistanislaus.org or visit namistanislaus.org.
What: Locks of Love Donation Drive
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: The Hair Connection, 1800 Oakdale Rd., Suite E1
Info: The Hair Connection invites the public to its Locks of Love donation drive. All proceeds will do to Locks of Love to help disadvantaged children suffering from long term hair loss. Haircuts are free to all hair donors. Hair must be at least 10 inches in length, cannot be dyed or permed or bleached. For more information call The Hair Connnection at 209-596-4260 or visit www.facebook.com/TheHAirConnection209.
What: Love and Unity Dinner
When: Friday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Stanislaus community members would like to invite the public to the First Annual Love and Unity Dinner: A Celebration of Reconciliation and Healing. The dinner will feature guest speakers Mayor Steven Ly of Elk Grove, the nation’s first Hmong mayor, Assemblymember Susan Eggman Talamantes and Retired NASA Astronaut Jose Hernandez. The cost is $20 and includes dinner provided by the Seasons, Rancho Fresco, Orient House and many others. Proceeds benefit El Concilio and its programs that support the community. For more information or to reserve a seat contact the El Concilio office 209-338-5716 or email Teresa Guerrero Tgue@elconcilio.org.
What: Senior Peer Counseling Program
When: Through May 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Aging and Veteran Services, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: The Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging is seeking caring senior volunteers who are 55 or older to train to become Project Hope senior peer counselors. Project Hope is a program that provides in-home emotional support and social visits to older adults experiencing difficult emotions and situations. Training days are Tuesdays and Thursdays for three hours. For more information, call the information line, 209-558-8698.
CENTRAL VALLEY
What: Valley Children’s Healthcare Fundraiser
When: Through Sunday
Where: Save Mart Grocery Stores
Info: Save Mart Supermarkets announced it was teaming up with Valley Children’s Healthcare to help raise money for critical services. Through Sunday, shoppers can tear off $2, $3 or $5 coupons at checkout. Once scanned, the donation will be added to their grocery bill. All proceeds will benefit the pediatric facility.
25 YEARS AGO: The city of Turlock planned to shut down a well that supplies water to parts of the city due to a hazardous chemical that contaminated the well. The city shut down well No. 5 after it tested at twice the acceptable level for the chemical Perchloroethylene also known as tetrachloroethylene or PCE. The well had registered 9 parts per billion of PCE in a January test, then 7.6 ppb in February and then 12 ppb in a March 30 test. The allowable state maximum is 5 ppb for the dry-cleaning solvent.
