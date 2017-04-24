Morning Scoop: Woman arrested for inhaling laughing gas; female astronaut sets space record

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 24, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Woman arrested for inhaling laughing gas in front of police
• Top officials say US must confront Russia for arming Taliban
• Caltrans upgrades safety at busy Oakdale intersection
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. 5 weeks of dating, a breakup, threats and a neighborhood under siege
2. Health care hotbed for fraud cases like one in which Modesto doctors face charges
3. 'Mom, we love you, we gotta go,' the sisters said. Hours later, they died – together.
In the Twitter-verse
President Trump congratulates record-breaking NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson in space https://t.co/THZi0jhUE9 https://t.co/xNBTK1ZlRQ— CNN (@CNN) April 24, 2017
Today’s Weather
Cloudy skies and a high of 66 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
• LA Dodgers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (NSBA) – Sunday’s game: Kyle Freeland sharp in 8-0 win, Rockies sweep Giants
• Warriors at Portland, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
• Inland Empire at Modesto Nuts, 7:05 p.m. – Sunday’s game: Modesto Nuts pound Visalia 12-4 for third straight win
