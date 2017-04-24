Moderate temperatures continue – what does it mean for snowpack?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:37 Turlock Certified Farmers Market opens Pause 1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road 1:49 Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 2:26 Shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad a 'callous' killer, police Chief Dyer says 1:23 Jordi Camps on food and art at Picasso's 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:01 An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:51 Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Entering April 2017, the Sierra snowpack is 164 percent of normal. That’s a big difference from a few years ago – the snowpack was 6 percent of normal in on March 29, 2015. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee