Moderate temperatures continue – what does it mean for snowpack?

That sunny, 83-degree day that was forecast for this past Saturday but didn’t happen? It’s back on the calendar for Sunday.
Until then, though, daily highs in Modesto will begin in the mid-60s and rise to the mid-70s this week, according to the National Weather Service. There also could be damaging wind gusts Friday.
Monday should reach only near 67 degrees Monday, which will be cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after noon. The night also holds a chance of showers before midnight. An expected north-northwest wind of 6 to 10 mph during the day could increase to 14 mph as night with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with a night near 71, the weather service predicts. The winds will remain, though: between 10 and 16 mph, with gusts up to 22 mph.
The wind will continue Tuesday night but calm to about 7 mph Wednesday, the forecast says. Wednesday otherwise will be partly sunny with a high near 75. Thursday should be much the same, with a high near 74.
Friday’s high should be near 75, though it’s likely to feel cooler because of wind chill. A gusty north wind of 45-50 mph in Modesto may bring down trees and cause power failures, the weather service warns.
Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 77, and the high Sunday should near 83.
With generally drier, warmer weather in the weeks ahead, the National Weather Service late last week released an update on the spring snowmelt flood potential from the California Nevada River Forecast Center.
“Over the past few weeks, the weather has periodically been unsettled and this has both slowed the snowmelt process and added snow to many high-elevation watersheds, especially from the Central Sierra Nevada northward,” the center’s Alan Haynes wrote in the update. Some of the lower-elevation regulated systems, like the San Joaquin River and its tributaries and canals, will likely be under additional stress throughout the spring and early summer due to higher-than-normal releases from the large reservoirs as they manage inflows from the above-normal snowmelt volumes, he said.
Large snowmelt runoff volumes aren’t expected until the deep high-elevation snowpack warms up, which probably won’t happen until sometime in May or even in June in some areas, Haynes said. Throughout the spring and early summer, reservoir releases are generally expected to remain high and these releases will combine to keep the San Joaquin running high downstream at places like Vernalis and Mossdale. Peak snowmelt runoff is expected anywhere from mid-May to mid-June.
Commenting on hydrological work done last week by staff of the Turlock Irrigation District, which manages dam operations at Don Pedro Reservoir, TID spokesman Herb Smart told The Bee in an email, “Based on the most extreme year, it is highly likely there will be a significant amount of storage space along the Tuolumne River to contain snowmelt runoff.”
On Feb. 20, TID opened the controlled spillway at Don Pedro for the first time since the 1997 flooding. The initial release flow was 18,000 cubic feet per second but was reduced to 16,000 within hours. A week later, the spillway gate was closed and TID returned to releasing reservoir water in the typical way, through the powerhouse.
At the time, Don Pedro’s elevation was inches away from 830 feet, the level at which TID is required to open the spillway. TID’s goal was to get the Don Pedro level to 815 feet, and then down to 801.9 feet, which is the preferred flood-control level based on the flood-control manual for the reservoir.
Monday morning, the reservoir’s level was 800.49 feet. The Tuolumne River was running through Modesto at 54.6 feet (flood stage is 55) and the San Joaquin River in Newman was at 63.8 feet (flood stage is 69.4).
About a month ago, TID managers said a second opening of the spillway is unlikely this year despite the “staggering” amount of snowmelt ahead.
