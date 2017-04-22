Gregori, MJC alum Sahlman national debate co-champion

Jonathan Sahlman, a Gregori High and MJC alumnus, is a member of the Western Kentucky team that took the top two places in the National Forensic Association’s Championship Tournament in Eau Claire, Wis., last weekend.
He and teammate Mark Allseits, both graduating seniors, advanced to what would have been the championship round, but because both were from the same school they were declared co-champions. It marked the first time at college or university swept the top two spots
Another MJC alum, James Baugh of Manteca, competed and was the third seed in the elimination bracket.
While at MJC, Sahlman was both a California State and National Gold Medal Champion in speech and debate on the MJC forensics team. He also became the Kentucky State champion this year in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Teen Challenge gets new director
Rev. Rick Souza is the new director of Ceres’ Faith Home Teen Challenge, which helps teens, adults and families overcome addictions. An Assemblies of God minister since the 1980s, he spent the past eight years as director of the Global Teen Challenge Sustainable Solution Department, helping Teen Challenge centers around the world with funding that makes them self-sustaining.
Community Hospice Foundation receives $100k grant
The Community Hospice Foundation received a $100,000 Grief Reach grant from New York Life. The money will be used to help provide grief support services to youth not served by existing bereavement programs. New York Life officials presented the check to Hospice’s Monica Ojcius on April 18 in Modesto.
Doctors Medical Center earns high safety score
Doctors Medical Center for the sixth straight year received an “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2017 Safety Score, and is the only hospital in Stanislaus County to achieve that standard. The rating system is designed to give consumers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
