April 22, 2017 6:45 AM

Update: Highway 99 open near Ripon open after fatal crash leads to closure

By Patty Guerra

All lanes of Highway 99 southbound were closed for three hours early Saturday morning near Ripon after a report of a multi-vehicle fatal accident.

Initial reports by the California Highway Patrol indicate someone died in the accident, which was reported at 4:35 a.m.

That led to the closure, which was lifted at 7:50 a.m.

The accident occurred just north of the Stanislaus River.

All three southbound lanes were blocked, and a coroner was called to the scene at 5:02 a.m., according to the CHP.

The CHP was asking southbound drivers to head to Interstate 5. The overflow filled the streets of downtown Ripon throughout the early morning.

Three vehicles were involved and a Sig Alert was issued at 5:36 a.m. The far right lane was opened momentarily to relieve the heavy traffic, but then shut down again.

We will have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

