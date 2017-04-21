Around the Region (4/22/17)

MODESTO
What: Help A Horse Day
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Hannink Equine Center, 5437 McHenry Ave.
Info: Help A Horse Day is sponsored by Healing Arenas Inc., a nonprofit that rehabilitates racehorses. Modesto American Legion Post 74 will present the colors at 11 a.m. followed by be a freestyle competition with rescues horses and their handlers at 11:05 a.m. This will be followed by an equine showcase where rescue horses will be for sale and adoption at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public. For more information or to enter events, call 209-900-7917 or email healingarenas@gmail.com or visit healingarenas.org.
What: Pancake breakfast fundraiser
When: Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Sylvan Improvement Club, 2545 Sylvan Ave.
Info: The Sylvan Improvement Club is a 100-year old nonprofit club thqath supports various charities around Modesto and Stanislaus County. Proceeds will benefit local charities. Tickets: $7 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 and are available at the door. For more information, call the club 209-551-0333 or email sylvanclub@gmail.com or visit www.sylvanclub.org.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd.
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group invites the public to its next session. The group will review the topics covered at the Western Neuropathy Association's recent Conference in Sacramento. The Modesto Neuropathy Support Group provides knowledge and comfort to those afflicted. For more information, contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Toastmasters Club: “Winning with Words”
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Fuddruckers restaurant, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Toastmasters Club invites the public to its next meeting. Toastmasters works with members to gain confidence in public speaking. For more information, contact Dr. Peter Lee, club president, at 209-536-0640 or visit www.winningwithwords.org.
What: Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: The Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group invites the public to its next session. Guest speaker Thad Ortez, an investment counselor for Wells Fargo, will present “Six Steps to Help Secure Your Retirement.” After the featured program, men and women form separate groups to share stories and perspectives related to prostate cancer. The evening ends with snacks and chat. For more information, contact Steve Bain, 209-602-1215.
What: GriefShare Program
When: Monday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: The GriefShare Program is a 13-week DVD series is for anyone who has lost a loved one at any time in their lives and wants to be helped by others who have walked through the challenges grief brings. For more information, contact Van or Nancy Switzer, 209-529-2666.
OAKDALE
What: Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Oakdale City Council Chambers, 277 N. Second Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission will be meeting and invites the public to attend. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings. For more information, contact Joe Madden, 209-914-4764.
SALIDA
What: Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Rd.
Info: The Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club will be giving a presentation on selecting seeds, starting seeds, taking care of seedlings and planting seedlings. For more information, call 209-869-1325 or email harper1142@sbcglobal.net.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Monday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 151 N. Walnut Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The luncheon is a no-host lunch. For more information contact Darlene 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Theater announced four acts of the Vaudeville show, a Metro Wonderplay, “A Wife By Proxy,” featuring Mabel Taliaferro. The matinee showing was 15 cents and the evening showing was 25 cents. The Modesto Theater was managed by A. A. Bernard and the telephone number was 7001.
