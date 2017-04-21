News

April 21, 2017 6:16 AM

Pennsylvania weight-loss firm pays $2 million over ad claims

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A Pennsylvania weight-loss company is paying $2 million to settle Federal Trade Commission claims that its product doesn't have scientific evidence to support it.

The federal court settlement by Cranberry-based NutriMost LLC was filed Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The company says it disagrees with the FTC.

NutriMost says it's "in negotiations with a contract research organization to perform a randomized double blind placebo controlled study that will support future program claims."

The company sells its system for $1,895, which claims to use "breakthrough technology" to burn 20 to 40 pounds in 40 days.

But the FTC says the system requires customers to follow a 500-calorie daily diet, instead of 2,000 or more calories most people need.

