Around the Region (4/21/17)

MODESTO
What: Choral Concert: “The British are Coming! The British are Coming!”
When: Today, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College department of music presents “The British are Coming! The British are Coming!” choral concert in the auditorium of the Performing Art Center. The performance features the MJC Concert Choir and Chamber Singers under the direction of Cathryn Tortell. The program includes the music of R. Vaughn Williams, Gilbert and Sullivan, The Beatles and many others. Concert tickets are $6 general admission and $3 for students, seniors and children. Tickets are for sale in advance at the auditorium box office, open noon to 5 p.m., or by calling 209-575-6776. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance. Campus parking is free for the evening.
What: Highway 99 PT Cruiser Club meeting
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 N. Carpenter Road
Info: The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a no-host dinner and social hour, followed by the club meeting at 7. For more information, contact Elaine D. Ixcot at ptdixiegal@att.net.
What: Modesto Earth Day in the Park
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: Modesto’s 28th annual Earth Day in the Park festival is a free community event that will focus on the motto, “Reduce-Reuse-Recycle-Compost.” There will be opportunities to learn and apply practical applications that works toward creating zero waste. For more information on the event, visit www.modestogov.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Coulterville Heritage Rose Tour
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Coulterville Heritage Center, 10301 State Highway 49
Info: The Coulterville Heritage Rose Tour will start at the History Center on the corner of Highways 49 and 132. Representatives of the Rose Rustlers will lead a free walking tour through the historic town of Coulterville. Tea will be served on return to the History Center, with roses available for purchase, plus one-gallon pots for $7 and 5-gallon for $15. For more information, call 209-878-3015, email info@coultervillemuseum.org or visit www.facebook.com/Coulterville-Heritage-Rose-Tour.
MURPHYS
What: Autism Awareness Walk and Run
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Murphys Community Park, 505 Algiers St.
Info: The community of Murphys invites the public to its sixth annual Off the Beaten Path, Walk/Run for Autism Awareness. The proceeds raised will go to support Mind Matters, the Murphys based nonprofit clinic that treats autism and other learning disorders. The multifaceted event will feature a 10K run, open to men and women of all ages, that will take participants down Six Mile Road past Ironstone Vineyards. For more information or to register, call 209-728-2184 or visit www.mindmattersclinic.org.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson Progressive Alliance Earth Day
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon
Where: North Park, E. Las Palmas Ave.
Info: The Patterson Progressive Alliance (PPA) has organized an Earth Day park cleanup and the entire community is invited to participate. Organizers and volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at North Park in Downtown Patterson. The group will clean up trash in the downtown parks, and as time allows, will caravan to other parks in town and clean up as much as possible before the event ends at noon. For information email pattersonprogressives@gmail.com or visit pattersonprogressivealliance.org.
SONORA
What: Age Well, Drive Smart Workshop
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to Noon
Where: Toulumne County Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road
Info: The Age Well, Drive Smart workshop is presented by the California Highway Patrol. The workshop will provide tips on how to keep driving longer and safer for older adults. The presentation will also include possible safe drive discount for insurance, a refresher on on driving skills and knowledge of rules of the road. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Officer Faustino Pulido at 209-984-3944 or email Fpulido@chp.ca.gov.
TURLOCK
What: State of Jefferson 51 Town Hall
When: Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Grizzly Rock Cafe, 4905 N Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Stanislaus Concerned Citizens invites the public to its town hall meeting featuring member of the State of Jefferson 51 movement. For More Information email stanislaussoj51@gmail.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The Modesto String Ensemble planned to give its third concert of the season at the First Christian Church of Modesto. Lead soloist for the program was Emma Jane Meyers, a soprano, a Modesto Junior College graduate and director of the First Christian Church choir. The concert was free to the public and featured selections from; “The Merry Wive of Windsor, Overture by Nicolai, Minuet in B Flat by Bolzoni, Minuet in G by Valensin and several others.
Comments