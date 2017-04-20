Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer!

Two deer running about one morning last week were caught on a Westerville, Ohio, police cruiser dash cam duking it out in the middle of a residential street before being caught in the cruiser’s headlights and running off. According to the Columbus Dispatch, police posted the video to social media with the tongue-in-cheek message that officers were responding to a “fight in progress.”