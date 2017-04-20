Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer!
Two deer running about one morning last week were caught on a Westerville, Ohio, police cruiser dash cam duking it out in the middle of a residential street before being caught in the cruiser’s headlights and running off. According to the Columbus Dispatch, police posted the video to social media with the tongue-in-cheek message that officers were responding to a “fight in progress.”
Westerville (Ohio) Police Department
More Videos
0:18
Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer!
0:25
Watch firefighters deal with fiery car accident
2:24
Immigration reform talk in Modesto
1:37
Turlock Fire unveils engines packed with firefighter know-how
2:01
An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa
0:51
Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico
1:49
Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree
1:42
Store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe
0:33
Fire damages Ceres
0:27
Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer
1:10
Police cadets patrolling Modesto parks
1:43
Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!'
3:00
Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville
Turlock Fire will dedicate two new engines designed from stem to stern to organize the gear and serve the needs of today's firefighters, a design that drew attention from fire departments from Colorado to Santa Cruz. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)