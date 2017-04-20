Morning Scoop: Shoplifting mom left crying kid in running car; Colbert bids Bill O’Reilly goodbye

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 20, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• A young mom left her crying child in a running car, then went shoplifting, police say
• Colin Kaepernick among 100 most influential people in 2017, Time says
• ‘I can’t let you go home like this’: Diner offers waitress $500 tip to fix hearing aid
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. TV’s “Dateline” shines light on Modesto’s most notorious double murder
2. How many Americans regularly use pot? The number is, errr, higher than you think
3. Modesto police arrest suspect in death of man found in vehicle at Legion Park7:47 PM
In the Twitter-verse
.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017
Today’s Weather
Partly sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
• Seattle at A’s, 5:05 p.m. (NSCA+) — Wednesday’s game: Davis hits 7th home run as A's rout Rangers 9-1
• Sharks at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN, NSCA)
• Stockton at Modesto Nuts, 2:05 p.m. — Wednesday’s game: Modesto Nuts bats quiet during 5-2 loss to Stockton
