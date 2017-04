More Videos

0:25 Watch firefighters deal with fiery car accident

2:24 Immigration reform talk in Modesto

1:37 Turlock Fire unveils engines packed with firefighter know-how

2:01 An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa

0:51 Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico

1:49 Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree

1:42 Store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe

0:33 Fire damages Ceres

0:27 Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer

1:10 Police cadets patrolling Modesto parks

1:43 Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!'

3:00 Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville