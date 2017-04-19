Around the Region (4/20/17)

MODESTO
What: Assisted outpatient treatment meeting
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Health Services, 800 Scenic Ave.
Info: Stanislaus County Health Services is offering an assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) informational meeting for the public. The AOT program provides mandated treatment for the seriously mentally ill. The meeting will cover how the program works and allow for residents to ask questions. It will be in the Redwood Room of the Health Services Office. For more information, contact the Health Services Office 209-558-7000.
What: Highway 99 PT Cruiser Club meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 N. Carpenter Road
Info: The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a no-host dinner and social hour, followed by the club meeting at 7. For more information, contact Elaine D. Ixcot at ptdixiegal@att.net.
What: Nursing Career Day
When: Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Nursing Department and Health Workforce Initiative invites anyone interested in pursuing a career in nursing to attend Nursing Career Day. The open house will be in the outdoor quad area and classrooms of Glacier Hall on the west campus. It provides insight to specialty nursing areas and the profession as a whole and offers the chance to meet area registered nurses (RNs) and find out more about the many vocational avenues available in nursing. For more information on the nursing program and other health programs at MJC, call the Allied Health Division Office at 209- 575-6362 or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/alliedhealth.
What: Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County
When: Friday, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County holds the grand opening of its new Stanislaus Veterans Center. The program begins at 4:30 p.m. with guests, food, entertainment and more. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club Meeting
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The Yokuts Group/Sierra Club’s next meeting features guest speaker Rich Cimino, experienced birder and field trip leader. He will give the presentation “Birding in Alaska.” He will show digital photos and maps of the many species of birds seen on his annual tours of Nome. The program begins with a social at 6:45 p.m., refreshments provided with the lecture starting at 7 p.m. The meeting is free to the public. For more information, contact Elaine, 209-300-4253.
What: Love and Unity Dinner
When: April 28, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The first Love and Unity Dinner: A Celebration of Reconciliation and Healing will feature guest speakers Mayor Steven Ly of Elk Grove, the nation’s first Hmong mayor; Assemblymember Susan Eggman Talamantes; and retired NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez. The cost is $20 and includes dinner hosted by The Seasons, Rancho Fresco, Orient House and many others. Proceeds benefit El Concilio and its programs that support the community. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the El Concilio office 209-338-5716 or email Teresa Guerrero Tgue@elconcilio.org.
50 YEARS AGO: Modesto winemaker E.&J. Gallo Winery called upon state officials to help settle a recognition dispute between rival groups claiming to represent Gallo’s Livingston vineyard workers. At the time, the company did not have contracts with its farm workers in Livingston for either union. The two unions at the matter of the dispute were; the farmworkers local of the Teamsters Union and the United Farm Works Organizing Committee, AFL-CIO.
