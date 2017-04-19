Nasco hears customers’ cries, will open a replacement retail store in Modesto

Nasco, which plans to close its catalog outlet store on Stoddard Road in north Modesto at the end of May, will open a retail store at another Modesto location, its chief executive officer said Wednesday.
The decision was “based upon feedback from our loyal customers in the Modesto area,” Craig Johnson told The Modesto Bee in an email. “We are working with local real estate agents to find a convenient site. Our existing retail staff will be continuing with Nasco and managing the new store.”
Nasco, which has been in Modesto since the late 1960s and at its current Stoddard Road location since 1994, still is consolidating its Modesto warehouse, purchasing, accounting and data entry functions into its Fort Atkinson, Wis., operations effective May 31, Johnson said. “This will have no effect on our sales, customer support and merchandising organizations in Modesto, including outside sales, inside sales, bid sales, customer support and category management. We will be moving those functions to an office location in the area. We are working with a local real estate agent in Modesto to find and appropriate office space to house the staff.”
On March 17, Nasco filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act report stating that 46 of its roughly 66 store and office employees will be laid off May 31. Johnson said the change in plans means between two and four of those 46 now will remain with the company to operate the retail store.
