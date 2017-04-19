Coulter’s speech in Berkeley, a night before Modesto appearance, is canceled

Controversial conservative Ann Coulter is slated to speak April 28 in Modesto, but her speech scheduled the night before in Berkeley has been canceled, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.
Coulter was scheduled to speak April 27 at UC Berkeley in an event that was to be co-hosted by the Berkeley College Republicans and BridgeUSA, the Chronicle reported.
The appearance has been canceled by the university due to security concerns, the Chronicle reported.
“We have been unable to find a safe and suitable venue for your planned April 27 event featuring Ann Coulter,” vice chancellors Scott Biddy and Stephen Sutton said in an email to the student groups co-hosting the event, the Chronicle reported.
According to the Chronicle, the UC Berkeley administrators told the groups in their email: “In the wake of events surrounding the planned appearance by (right-wing speaker) Milo Yiannopoulos in February, as well as several riots which have occurred in recent weeks in the city of Berkeley, we have increased our scrutiny regarding the time and location of high-profile speakers so that these events can go forward unimpeded.”
Coulter is slated to at the Stanislaus County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser at Modesto Center Plaza on April 28.
Several local politicians, speaking at the annual Government Night event in Denair on Tuesday, said they would not be attending Coulter’s Modesto speech.
