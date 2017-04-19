Store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe
Surveillance video shows a gunman enter the QuikTrip store in Rock Hill, SC, wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. He pointed a semiautomatic handgun at a clerk before rushing behind the counter for money. NOTE: There is no audio at the beginning or end of the video.
Rock Hill Police
More Videos
1:42
Store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe
0:33
Fire damages Ceres
0:27
Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer
1:10
Police cadets patrolling Modesto parks
1:43
Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!'
3:00
Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville
2:11
Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
1:02
Denham town hall draws big crowd
0:33
Fire damages vacant home in west Modesto
0:14
Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally
2:08
State of Downtown Modesto
2:15
Tax March Modesto
1:03
Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor
Bystanders look on as police take control of a scene in which three people were shot and killed after a shooting spree in downtown Fresno and near Catholic Charities Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Suspect Kori Ali Muhammad was in custody and also is a suspect in the fatal shooting April 14 at Fresno Motel 6.