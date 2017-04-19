Other two victims in Fresno triple-homicide shooting spree identified

The three men shot and killed in Tuesday’s shooting rampage near downtown Fresno were identified Wednesday by the Fresno County Coroner as Zachary David Randalls, 34, of Clovis, Mark James Gassett, 37, of Fresno, and David Martin Jackson, 58, of Fresno.
Randalls was a Pacific Gas and Electric worker gunned down in a company pickup; he died at Community Regional Medical Center. Gassett was shot while walking north on Fulton Street, and Jackson was shot in the Catholic Charities parking lot on North Fulton Street, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.
Gassett’s ex-wife Lisa Gassett said the couple has two children, and that he is a Central High School graduate. She said he had fallen on hard times but had recently had been working to improve his lot. “He would give his shirt off his back for anybody,” she said. “That is the kind of guy he was.”
Randalls was on his first assignment in the field when Muhammad allegedly walked up to the work truck Randall was in at Mildreda and Van Ness and fired into it.
Charges against Muhammad, who is accused of gunning down four people, including three in a harrowing shooting spree Tuesday, are expected to be brought Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court, officials said.
Muhammad, 39, was arrested after the three men were shot and killed in central Fresno and in a parking lot at Catholic Charities. Muhammad also is suspected in the shooting death Thursday of security guard Carl Allen Williams III at a Motel 6.
Fresno police are getting reports ready to present to the District Attorney’s Office. Once prosecutors gets the reports, charges should be filed Thursday, with an arraignment then set for Friday.
Kelly Lilles, executive director of Catholic Charities, said the charity is not doing anything different Wednesday except adding a couple more security guards, and that it plans to operate as usual going forward.
She said there has been an outpouring of support for Catholic Charities and that there was a long line of clients awaiting services as normal early this morning outside the charity at 149 N Fulton St.
Lilles confirmed Gassett was a client, and she said he was a veteran.
Staff writer Carmen George contributed to the story.
