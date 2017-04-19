Unattended stove leads to kitchen fire at Turlock apartment

The Turlock Fire Department responded to its fourth cooking fire in the past week on Tuesday morning, putting out a blaze in a second-story apartment.
Turlock firefighters received a call at 10:46 a.m. for the apartment located at 1144 Pioneer Avenue, the department said in a news release.
First-arriving units encountered dark gray smoke coming from the apartment, the news release said.
An unattended stove top led to the fire, which spread to the walls and cabinets above the stove.
The occupants escaped unharmed and managed to knock the bulk of the fire down with a portable fire extinguisher mounted on the outside wall of the complex, the news release said.
The American Red Cross was requested to provide some assistance for the occupants of the apartment.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S., the news release said.
