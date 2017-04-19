Morning Scoop: Sports world reacts to Aaron Hernandez suicide; Julia Roberts is Most Beautiful Woman

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 19, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Sports world reacts to Aaron Hernandez’s suicide in prison with shock and mixed grief
• Fresno shooter wanted to kill many white people, police say
• Lawmaker apologizes after dropping the n-word, an f-bomb, sexist insults and more
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in prison, officials say
2. Modesto woman, 18, falls 25 feet off cliff at Knights Ferry Recreation Area
3. Four GOP leaders will skip Ann Coulter’s visit next week to Modesto
Today’s Weather
Partly cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
• Texas at A’s, 12:35 p.m. (MLB) — Tuesday’s game: Record-setting Triggs helps A's top Rangers 4-2
• Giants at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m. (NSBA) — Tuesday’s game: Panik delivers as Giants beat Royals 2-1 in 11 innings
• Portland at Warriors, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
• Stockton at Modesto Nuts, 7:05 p.m. — Tuesday’s game: Wawoe delivers another extra-inning win for Nuts
