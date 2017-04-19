News

April 19, 2017 7:07 AM

Morning Scoop: Sports world reacts to Aaron Hernandez suicide; Julia Roberts is Most Beautiful Woman

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 19, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

Sports world reacts to Aaron Hernandez’s suicide in prison with shock and mixed grief

Fresno shooter wanted to kill many white people, police say

Lawmaker apologizes after dropping the n-word, an f-bomb, sexist insults and more

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in prison, officials say

2. Modesto woman, 18, falls 25 feet off cliff at Knights Ferry Recreation Area

3. Four GOP leaders will skip Ann Coulter’s visit next week to Modesto

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Partly cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• Texas at A’s, 12:35 p.m. (MLB) — Tuesday’s game: Record-setting Triggs helps A's top Rangers 4-2

• Giants at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m. (NSBA) — Tuesday’s game: Panik delivers as Giants beat Royals 2-1 in 11 innings

• Portland at Warriors, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

• Stockton at Modesto Nuts, 7:05 p.m. — Tuesday’s game: Wawoe delivers another extra-inning win for Nuts

Popular on Facebook

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fire damages Ceres

Fire damages Ceres 0:33

Fire damages Ceres
Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer 0:27

Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer
Police cadets patrolling Modesto parks 1:10

Police cadets patrolling Modesto parks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos