Hospital puts conference center in former Lyon’s Restaurant on McHenry

Doctors Medical Center of Modesto will open a new conference center this week in a McHenry Avenue building that was a Lyon’s Restaurant for 30 years.
The hospital has renovated the former restaurant for meetings and health education events. In the past, Doctors has held everything from medical educational classes to meetings with dignitaries in a plain modular building at the Florida Avenue campus.
The recent renovation upgrades the hospital’s conference facilities and rejuvenates one of the vacant buildings on McHenry.
The public can check out the new conference center at 1445 McHenry Ave. during an open house Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tiffani Burns, marketing manager for Doctors, said the center will enable the hospital to offer more educational events for the community. The older conference rooms at the hospital will remain in use for classes, support groups and such.
Modesto residents remember the McHenry site as a Lyon’s Restaurant for decades. After Lyon’s restaurants closed all over Northern California, a Scrambl’z Kountry Kitchen served customers starting in 2005, followed by McHenry’s Bar & Restaurant in 2011.
Nursing scholarships
Golden Valley Health Centers is offering scholarships for nursing students.
The scholarships are named after Flora Martinez, one of the founders of Merced-based Golden Valley Health Centers.
Applications will be accepted through the end of April for the three scholarships, which are $5,000 each.
The scholarships are for supporting students in two-year registered nurse, licensed vocational nurse or bachelor’s nursing degree programs. Applicants may be college students or high school students planning to enter a program, said Mary-Michal Rawling, governmental affairs director for the nonprofit Golden Valley.
To be eligible, students must have a 3.0 grade point average.
Those applying are asked for a statement on their commitment to the nursing profession and furthering the health care ideals of Martinez, who advocated for community health centers and expanding access to care in poor communities.
The scholarship applications are online at https://www.gvhc.org/giving-opportunities/. Additional information on the scholarship program is available from the Golden Valley Health Centers Foundation at gvhcfoundation@gvhc.org or (209) 342-2424.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
Comments