Denham expected at immigration panel

Rep. Jeff Denham and other local legislators are expected to take part in a panel discussion Wednesday morning about the opportunities and challenges of immigration reform, according to a news release from organizers.
The panel discussion is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Napa Room of the DoubleTree by Hilton, 1150 Ninth St. in downtown Modesto. The public is invited.
Besides Denham, R-Turlock, the panelists are expected to be Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen, Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, Congregations Building Community Executive Director Homero Mejia and Gustine High senior class President Alexis Angulo, according to the news release.
Angulo is a recipient of former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy from 2012. DACA lets some undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children to receive deferred action from deportation and eligibility for work permits.
The immigration reform group FWD.us and Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are putting on the panel discussion.
“The panel will address the role that immigrants play in small business, agriculture, and other critical industries in the Central Valley,” according to the news release. “In California’s 10th Congressional District, represented by Republican Congressman Jeff Denham, immigrants make up almost 60 percent of the agriculture industry, 35 percent of the construction industry and 34.2 percent of the manufacturing industry.”
