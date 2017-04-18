Woman, 18, falls 25 feet off cliff at Knights Ferry Recreation Area

An 18-year-old woman hiking in the Knights Ferry Recreation Area east of Oakdale was airlifted to a hospital after falling about 25 feet from a cliff onto rocks Tuesday afternoon, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District reported.
The rescue required four engines and a rescue truck for manpower, according to a Facebook post by the fire district. “They hiked down to her and once they brought her up to safety, she was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.”
District spokeswoman Carissa Higginbotham said the woman broke an ankle. “She was conscious and alert at the time of the rescue, though.”
Battalion Chief Kevin Wise said the woman was hiking with a group and slipped on ground still wet from the morning rain. He encourages people to remember to be careful while hiking, pay close attention to their surroundings and avoid hiking alone.
The woman’s name and community of residence were not released.
