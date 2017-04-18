News

April 18, 2017 4:09 PM

Woman, 18, falls 25 feet off cliff at Knights Ferry Recreation Area

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

An 18-year-old woman hiking in the Knights Ferry Recreation Area east of Oakdale was airlifted to a hospital after falling about 25 feet from a cliff onto rocks Tuesday afternoon, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District reported.

The rescue required four engines and a rescue truck for manpower, according to a Facebook post by the fire district. “They hiked down to her and once they brought her up to safety, she was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.”

District spokeswoman Carissa Higginbotham said the woman broke an ankle. “She was conscious and alert at the time of the rescue, though.”

Battalion Chief Kevin Wise said the woman was hiking with a group and slipped on ground still wet from the morning rain. He encourages people to remember to be careful while hiking, pay close attention to their surroundings and avoid hiking alone.

The woman’s name and community of residence were not released.

Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer

Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer 0:27

Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer
Police cadets patrolling Modesto parks 1:10

Police cadets patrolling Modesto parks
Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!' 1:43

Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos