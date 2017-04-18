Benefit football game to assist semipro player injured in Turlock

The smile looks more like that of a guy lying in a hammock than in a hospital bed. But the gown and neck brace David Delgado wears are the giveaways.
Delgado, a Gustine resident, was airlifted to an area hospital after being badly injured during a game between his Merced County Jets and Fresno’s Cen-Cal Sol on April 1 at the Turlock High School football stadium.
But “his smile is so comforting and gives us all the reassurance that everything is going to be OK,” his aunt Bernie Delgado said of the photo.
A football game will be played April 29 between the Jets and the Clovis Stallions to benefit Delgado.
Both teams are in the semipro United California Football League. The game will be at the Turlock High stadium, 1600 Canal Drive. Gates open at 5 p.m., with kickoff at 6.
Admission is $8 and includes a soft drink and hot dog. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Other food will be for sale, and raffles will be held, with proceeds helping with Delgado’s medical expenses and benefiting his family.
Delgado suffered neck and spinal cord injuries during a play in the April 1 game. He remains in intensive care, his aunt said, “but with each day that passes, he is showing small improvements and with time, as his body continues to heal from the injuries, David is slowly gaining the strength he needs to help him along on his long road of recovery.
“It is still not known at this time if David will ever fully recover, but with the therapy that is needed and with God by his side, all things are possible.”
In addition to the football game benefit and a recent car wash, a gofundme page is raising money to help Delgado and his wife, Lesley, with medical and other costs. It has a $10,000 goal and as of Tuesday has raised just over $3,000.
On the page, Angela Renteria, Delgado’s stepsister, wrote that she also set up a savings account for the couple at the Westamerica Bank branch at 8019 Lander Ave., Hilmar. “Tellers can find it under Jelina Delgado T/F David Delgado Recovery Fund,” she said.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments