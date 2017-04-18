Info meeting coming for Sperry and I-5 interchange remodel

Remaking the Sperry Avenue interchange with Interstate 5 could begin in 2020, people coming to an open house will learn Thursday evening.
The project would include widening a half-mile of Sperry, between Rogers and Del Puerto Canyon roads, signals and bigger ramps for the interchange.
The interchange was built in the mid-1960s when Patterson was a small city of about 3,000 people. It now has 22,590, and the interchange struggles to accommodate trucks to and from nearby logistics centers and business parks.
Three years ago, officials said the upgrade could cost $15 million; no new estimate is available, a transportation spokeswoman said.
Thursday’s meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. in Patterson, with a presentation scheduled at 6:30 p.m.
Engineers seek people’s comments before launching an initial design phase and environmental review. For more information, call 209-464-4350 ext. 1, or send comments to PO Box 4436, Stockton, CA 95204.
