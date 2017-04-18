Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer

Bystanders look on as police take control of a scene in which three people were shot and killed after a shooting spree in downtown Fresno and near Catholic Charities Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Suspect Kori Ali Muhammad was in custody and also is a suspect in the fatal shooting April 14 at Fresno Motel 6.