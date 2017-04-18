Around the Region (4/19/17)

MODESTO
What: Sons in Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10 :30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature guest speaker Phil Blake. Blake will discuss World War II history and the battles in the Pacific. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships , discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham, 209-552-0960.
What: Film: “Audrie and Daisy”
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J Street
Info: The Stanislaus Family Justice Center, CSU, Stanislaus, the Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Stanislaus County Office Commission for Women have joined to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a free screening of the film “Audrie & Daisy.” In this documentary, two young girls, Audrie and Daisy, are sexually assaulted by guys they thought were their friends. Videos and pictures were passed around. Their lives were changed forever. Doors at 6 p.m., film at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.thestate.org.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group technology workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza ClubHouse, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite 145
Info: The Modesto Computer Users Group will hold its next meeting along with a technology workshop. The meeting will feature guest speaker Mike Kumler, who will discuss”The Cloud.” Where is it? Is it hardware? Is it floating out there in the universe? What does it do? Why is it there? Is it a useful tool – or can it be dangerous to our well-being and personal privacy?” The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email fixterence@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society
When: Today, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Rd..
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society will hold its next meeting in the community room of the Tuolumne County Library. The meeting features guest speaker Steven Umland, local bird enthusiast, who will discuss the use of eBird, an Internet tracking of bird migration and breeding patterns. Refreshments will be served after the meeting, and products and publications on a wide range of birding topics will be available for sale. For more information, contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: College Comedy Night
When: Thursday, 9 p.m.
Where: Pizza Factory, 1050 W. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Mello Moments Podcast presents the Ha-Sauce Delight College Comedy Tour and features comedians Shannon Murphy, FC Sierra and headliner Mean Dave. The comedy show is hosted by A.J. Demello and is free to the public. For more information, visit www.facebook.com.
40 YEARS AGO: Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was in talks with Stanislaus County officials concerning the potential use of a rotating blackout during the summer months. The concerns were based on possible breakdowns at its major generating plants, at plants owned by neighboring utilities or if power demand were high. PG&E did say it had applied for an interim license to operate Unit 1 of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Station in San Luis Obispo County. The 1.1 million kilowatt reactor was ready to run, except for final clearance by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission due to additional earthquake safety reviews.
