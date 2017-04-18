In the forecast: Sunny and a high near 83 by Saturday

Thirteen degrees.
That’s the predicted increase in daily high temperatures in Modesto between Tuesday and Saturday.
While the rain was coming down Tuesday and the high was predicted to be near 69, Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 83.
By 9 a.m. Tuesday, three-eighths of an inch of rain already had fallen in downtown Modesto, according to measurements taken by the Modesto Irrigation District. The National Weather Service said thunderstorms were possible after noon.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 72, but the sky should grow mostly cloudy that night, and there’s a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
After that, the days through Monday are forecast to be sunny, and the nights clear. The anticipated high temperatures are near 72 degrees Thursday, 79 Friday, 83 Saturday, 80 Sunday and 81 Monday.
The downtown season rain total, according to MID, was 17.45 inches as of Tuesday morning. It’s still far from the record-setting season of 26.01 inches recorded in 1983, but it’s well above the seasonal rainfall average of 12.19 inches.
The most recent season with more rain was 1998, with 24.60 inches.
On its Facebook page Tuesday morning the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service posted a bit of trivia. According to the state Department of Water Resources, current California reservoir water storage is at 22,000,000 acre-feet. That’s 7.2 trillion gallons of water.
Comments