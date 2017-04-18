Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville

The North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve, a 3,315-acre property located three miles north of Oroville, in Butte County, is seen from above in this drone video taken around April 15, 2017 . In addition to the wildflowers shown at this location in Butte County, waterfalls shown are Phantom Falls, Little Phantom Falls and Ravine Falls.
A few moments from the first State of Downtown Modesto program presented by the Downtown Modesto Partnership on April 14 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

