Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville

The North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve, a 3,315-acre property located three miles north of Oroville, in Butte County, is seen from above in this drone video taken around April 15, 2017 . In addition to the wildflowers shown at this location in Butte County, waterfalls shown are Phantom Falls, Little Phantom Falls and Ravine Falls.