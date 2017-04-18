Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville
The North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve, a 3,315-acre property located three miles north of Oroville, in Butte County, is seen from above in this drone video taken around April 15, 2017 . In addition to the wildflowers shown at this location in Butte County, waterfalls shown are Phantom Falls, Little Phantom Falls and Ravine Falls.
John HannonSacramento Valley Water
More Videos
3:00
Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville
2:11
Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
1:02
Denham town hall draws big crowd
0:33
Fire damages vacant home in west Modesto
0:14
Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally
2:08
State of Downtown Modesto
2:15
Tax March Modesto
1:03
Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor