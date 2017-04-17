Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

Owners of Critter Creek Farm and Cat's Paw Winery, both in Rock Hill, South Carolina, teamed up recently for a "baby goat yoga" class, which drew dozens of yogis from as far away as Alabama and West Virginia. A yoga instructor led the class as baby goats played, relaxed and climbed on participants.
Tracy Kimball Herald Online
A few moments from the first State of Downtown Modesto program presented by the Downtown Modesto Partnership on April 14 at the Gallo Center for the Arts.

