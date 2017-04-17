Around the Region (4/18/17)

MODESTO
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Carver Road
Info: The public is invited to learn about DNA basics. The presentation will given by Lewis M. Ruddick. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Dale Thompson at 209-567-2546 or thompsondale@sbcglobal.net.
What: Concert: “The Wild West and Outer Space”
When: Today, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Community Orchestra, directed by Professor Anne Martin, presents a spring concert entitled: “The Wild West and Outer Space,” in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus. Tickets are $5 general admission and $1 for students and senior citizens, and are sold at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the concert. Free campus parking is available for the evening in parking lots 104, 105, 106 and 108. For more information contact Professor Anne Martin at 209-575-6646 or martina@mjc.edu.
What: Parkinson's Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson's Support Group invites caregivers and those with the diesease to its next support group. There will be seperate sharing circles for caregivers and Parkinson's patients. Refreshments will be available, along with education opportunities and fellowship. For more information contac Debra, 209-552-9043.
What: Concert Band Spring Performance
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Community Concert Band presents a Spring Performance in the Main Auditorium on East Campus. The event is open to the public and admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Free campus parking is available for the evening in lots 104, 105, 106 and 108. For more information contact Erik Maki 209-575-6184 or makie@mjc.edu.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: The meeting will feature guest speaker Eric Goossens, Disaster Program Manager, American Red Cross. Goossens will discuss disaster training opportunities and various other topics. For more information contact Dale Butler 209-613-1058.
CENTRAL VALLEY
What: Valley Children’s Healthcare Fundraiser
When: Through April 30
Where: Save Mart Grocery Stores
Info: Save Mart Supermarkets announced it was teaming up with Valley Children’s Healthcare to help raise money for critical services. Through Sunday, April 30, shoppers can tear off $2, $3 or $5 coupons at checkout. Once scanned, the donation will be added to their grocery bill. All proceeds will benefit the pediatric facility.
25 YEARS AGO: The Del Este Water Co. weas considering pulling a loan of $5.2 million to dig new wells and build water storage facilities to guarantee its customers clean water. The company planned a community meeting to discuss the project and where the $5.2 million would come from. Officials said they would borrow from the State’s Safe Drinking Water Bond Law with a 3.2 percent interest to be repaid over 20 years.
