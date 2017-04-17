Morning Scoop: Doctor prescribed meds for Prince in another name; tensions on Korea peninsula

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 17, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Facebook: Killing uploaded, not broadcast live
• Affidavit: Doctor prescribed meds for Prince in another name
• Suspect in Jerry Rice-signed football theft turns himself in
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Modesto-area leader of alt-right group focus of video gone viral at Berkeley protest
2. Speed enforced by aircraft: Is it really?
3. United Airlines kicks couple off flight to their own wedding
In the Twitter-verse
White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who once played role of Easter Bunny, celebrates at today's #EasterEggRoll https://t.co/wuzB7OlEGH pic.twitter.com/4E1seFnL80— CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2017
Today’s Weather
Expect some rain and a high of 71 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
Texas at A’s, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA) — Sunday’s game: A's rained out at home for first time in 3 years
Stockton at Modesto Nuts, 7:05 p.m.
