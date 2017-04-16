Norfolk public schools losing students, funding

Norfolk's public schools are projected to get about $13 million less in state funding compared to a decade ago.
The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2pfIrAQ) that enrollment has declined nearly 12 percent in that time.
The paper says falling birthrates and migration have hurt many of the state's districts. But Norfolk has lost a greater share of students than any other large system.
Officials in the city point specifically to birthrate declines during the recession and the departure of large aircraft carrier groups.
This fall the district will consider possible school boundary changes, closers or consolidation. There are also concerns about staff cuts.
